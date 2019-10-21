Pamela D. Panzenbeck, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

Republican

Panzenbeck, 66, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Panzenbeck, a retired Levittown public school teacher, was elected in 2013 and is seeking her fourth two-year term.

ISSUES:

Panzenbeck said she is running to return the city to fiscal responsibility.

She said the city needs a program that allows residents to “confidentially” report illegal housing and overcrowding, and assures that follow-up and action by code enforcement authorities.

She said that downtown revitalization should include a skatepark and indoor recreational facilities.

