Pamela D. Panzenbeck, Council Member, City of Glen Cove
Republican
Panzenbeck, 66, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Panzenbeck, a retired Levittown public school teacher, was elected in 2013 and is seeking her fourth two-year term.
ISSUES:
Panzenbeck said she is running to return the city to fiscal responsibility.
She said the city needs a program that allows residents to “confidentially” report illegal housing and overcrowding, and assures that follow-up and action by code enforcement authorities.
She said that downtown revitalization should include a skatepark and indoor recreational facilities.
