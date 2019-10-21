TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Pamela D. Panzenbeck, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

Republican

Panzenbeck, 66, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Panzenbeck, a retired Levittown public school teacher, was elected in 2013 and is seeking her fourth two-year term.

ISSUES:
Panzenbeck said she is running to return the city to fiscal responsibility. 

She said the city needs a program that allows residents to “confidentially” report illegal housing and overcrowding, and assures that follow-up and action by code enforcement authorities.

She said that downtown revitalization should include a skatepark and indoor recreational facilities.
 

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Eileen Schoenhut, of Lynbrook, feeds a meter in Northport considering new parking meter system
Jonathan Smith (left), owner of the Shinnecock Smoke Native smoke shops pushing back on flavored e-cigarette ban
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front Schumer: FDA should monitor baby food for metals
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and actor New York prepares to launch early voting
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland teacher from LI
At least one person was seriously injured after Cops: Coram man, 55, killed in crash of pickup truck
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search