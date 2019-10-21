TODAY'S PAPER
Dominador V. Pascual III, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Brookhaven

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Democratic

Pascual, 38, of Farmingville, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. He is an attorney, bank compliance officer and judge advocate officer in the New York Army National Guard.

ISSUES:

  • Pascual said he would review audits and budgets and recommend "efficiencies to cut waste," as well as "call out corruption and taxpayer waste due to conflicts of interest" and misconduct. He also would offer seminars on fiscal oversight.
  • He said he would hold workshops to educate taxpayers on available tax relief programs to which they may be entitled, as well as seminars on grieving taxes and applying for the state School Tax Relief (STAR) program. 
  • Pascual said he would improve the receiver of taxes website, offer "better hours" and provide resources such as brochures, electronic newsletters and social media for residents. He said he "will be a public advocate, not simply someone who collects taxes."

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

