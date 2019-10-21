TODAY'S PAPER
Ken Pilla, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Republican

Pilla, 62, is running on the Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines. Pilla, an operations manager for Dunkin Brands, chairs the City of Glen Cove Recreation Commission.

ISSUES:

Pilla said that if elected he would “hold the line on taxes while working with all of the departments to get the city back on solid financial footing.” 

He said he supports “continued, well thought-out” development of the downtown area.

He said that if elected he would “support and improve our recreation areas and parks.”

