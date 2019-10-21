Gary D. Pollakusky, Suffolk Legislator, 6th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Pollakusky, 43, is running on the Republican and Libertarian party lines. He is seeking to unseat the incumbent for a two-year term.
ISSUES:
- He said he will cut taxes for residents of Suffolk County and prevent fraud, waste and abuse at the expense of taxpayers.
- He wants to promote economic growth and jobs by supporting business in Suffolk County.
- He says he will protect our water, soil and air from contamination and pollution while stopping the county practice of raiding our water and sewer funds, and will provide resources to combat the opioid epidemic.
