Anthony R. Portesy, Superintendent of Highways, Town of Brookhaven

By Carl MacGowan
DEMOCRATIC

Portesy, 33, of Port Jefferson Station, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Libertarian lines. He is a lawyer in private practice.

ISSUES:

  • Portesy said he has crafted a "Brookhaven 2030" initiative that calls for a 10-year capital plan to address road issues. His "Worst to First" program would categorize the condition of town roads and prioritize them for maintenance over the next decade.
  • He said he wants to improve drainage systems throughout the town. He said he would ensure drainage is addressed when road projects are planned.
  • Portesy noted that the Brookhaven highway budget is about $150 million, or roughly half of the town's annual budget. He said he wants to post all Brookhaven highway contracts online so taxpayers know where their money is going.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

