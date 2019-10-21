Anthony R. Portesy, Superintendent of Highways, Town of Brookhaven
DEMOCRATIC
Portesy, 33, of Port Jefferson Station, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Libertarian lines. He is a lawyer in private practice.
ISSUES:
- Portesy said he has crafted a "Brookhaven 2030" initiative that calls for a 10-year capital plan to address road issues. His "Worst to First" program would categorize the condition of town roads and prioritize them for maintenance over the next decade.
- He said he wants to improve drainage systems throughout the town. He said he would ensure drainage is addressed when road projects are planned.
- Portesy noted that the Brookhaven highway budget is about $150 million, or roughly half of the town's annual budget. He said he wants to post all Brookhaven highway contracts online so taxpayers know where their money is going.
