Steven D. Rhoads, Nassau Legislator, 19th Legislative District

Republican

Rhoads, 50, is also running on the Conservative and Independence parties lines.. He is a lawyer seeking a third term on the county legislature.

ISSUES:

•    He continues to oppose the new state law adopted in Albany that would end cash bail for most defendants, saying it will let dangerous people into the community rather than holding them until trial.

•    He supports the assessment bill of rights which he said will bring more transparency and fairness to property tax valuations.

•    He said he will fight to bolster businesses in the county to expand employment to keep middle class families and young adults in the community.

