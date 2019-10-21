Edward P. Romaine, Supervisor, Town of Brookhaven

REPUBLICAN

Romaine, 72, of Center Moriches, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. Romaine was first elected supervisor in a 2012 special election to replace Democrat Mark Lesko, who had resigned. Romaine is seeking a new four-year term after being reelected to three two-year terms.

ISSUES:

Romaine said the town's fiscal health is strong. The town has a balanced budget, surpluses in all funds and a AAA bond rating, he said.

He said he would focus on preventing overdevelopment, preserving key environmental parcels, and protecting open space. He said the town has preserved pine barrens properties along the Carmans River and acted to protect 800 acres in Shoreham from a proposed solar farm.

Romaine said the town has created abandoned properties and foreclosure registries to prevent squatters and other problems at vacant houses. He said the town demolished 300 vacant houses and cleaned up to 3,000 other abandoned properties.