TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Edward P. Romaine, Supervisor, Town of Brookhaven

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

REPUBLICAN

Romaine, 72, of Center Moriches, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. Romaine was first elected supervisor in a 2012 special election to replace Democrat Mark Lesko, who had resigned. Romaine is seeking a new four-year term after being reelected to three two-year terms.

ISSUES:

  • Romaine said the town's fiscal health is strong. The town has a balanced budget, surpluses in all funds and a AAA bond rating, he said.
  • He said he would focus on preventing overdevelopment, preserving key environmental parcels, and protecting open space. He said the town has preserved pine barrens properties along the Carmans River and acted to protect 800 acres in Shoreham from a proposed solar farm.
  • Romaine said the town has created abandoned properties and foreclosure registries to prevent squatters and other problems at vacant houses. He said the town demolished 300 vacant houses and cleaned up to 3,000 other abandoned properties.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and actor New York to launch early voting on Saturday
Employees of Lucky To Live Here Realty dress 'Witches' shopping crawl returns to LI
Eileen Schoenhut, of Lynbrook, feeds a meter in Northport considering new parking meter system
Jonathan Smith (left), owner of the Shinnecock Smoke Native smoke shops pushing back on flavored e-cigarette ban
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front Schumer: FDA should monitor baby food for metals
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland teacher from LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search