Jennifer S. Rosenkrantz, Nassau Legislator, 13th Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Democratic

Rosenkrantz, 46, is running on the Democrat and Working Family party lines. Rosenkrantz, a matrimonial and family lawyer, is making her first run for public office.

ISSUES:

Rosenkrantz said that she will “fully support” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s efforts to implement a correct assessment system.

 If elected she will seek funding to revitalize downtown areas and develop workforce housing near transportation.,

She said that she will continue to support funding the education and prevention resources to address the opioid crisis.

