Margot Rosenthal, Suffolk Legislator, 12th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Rosenthal, 63, is running on the Democratic line. A longtime nurse and Hauppauge resident, she ran unsuccessfully to become town receiver of taxes in 2015.
ISSUES:
- She plans to improve mental health services for people battling addictions, veterans and youths who may be susceptible to violence.
- Upgrade water systems and transition to a “green economy” by bolstering tax incentives for electric vehicles, solar panels and wind farms. Improve disaster and resiliency planning in anticipation of future storms.
- Increase affordable housing and incentives for first-time home buyers. Continue to fight federal cap on state and local tax reductions (SALT) as a way to help Suffolk property owners.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.