TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Margot Rosenthal, Suffolk Legislator, 12th Legislative District

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Rosenthal, 63, is running on the Democratic line. A longtime nurse and Hauppauge resident, she ran unsuccessfully to become town receiver of taxes in 2015.

ISSUES:

  • She plans to improve mental health services for people battling addictions, veterans and youths who may be susceptible to violence.
  • Upgrade water systems and transition to a “green economy” by bolstering tax incentives for electric vehicles, solar panels and wind farms. Improve disaster and resiliency planning in anticipation of future storms.
  • Increase affordable housing and incentives for first-time home buyers. Continue to fight federal cap on state and local tax reductions (SALT) as a way to help Suffolk property owners.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and actor New York to launch early voting on Saturday
Employees of Lucky To Live Here Realty dress 'Witches' shopping crawl returns to LI
Eileen Schoenhut, of Lynbrook, feeds a meter in Northport considering new parking meter system
Jonathan Smith (left), owner of the Shinnecock Smoke Native smoke shops pushing back on flavored e-cigarette ban
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front Schumer: FDA should monitor baby food for metals
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland teacher from LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search