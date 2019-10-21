TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Joseph S. Saladino, Supervisor, Town of Oyster Bay

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

REPUBLICAN

Saladino, 58, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines. He’s seeking a two-year term after he was appointed supervisor in January 2017.

ISSUES:

  • Saladino said he’s helped steer an “economic restoration” in the town and has cut taxes while eliminating the town’s operating deficit.
  • He cited the town’s commitment to treating the Bethpage plume, its ongoing road repaving project and the addition of playgrounds throughout the town as examples of how the administration has improved quality of life for residents.
  • He said he has reformed government operations by creating an inspector general position, appointing a new town attorney who has experience as a federal prosecutor and has improved processes in the comptroller’s office.
Headshot of Newsday employee Rachel Uda on June

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and actor New York to launch early voting on Saturday
Employees of Lucky To Live Here Realty dress 'Witches' shopping crawl returns to LI
Eileen Schoenhut, of Lynbrook, feeds a meter in Northport considering new parking meter system
Jonathan Smith (left), owner of the Shinnecock Smoke Native smoke shops pushing back on flavored e-cigarette ban
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front Schumer: FDA should monitor baby food for metals
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland teacher from LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search