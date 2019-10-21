Joseph S. Saladino, Supervisor, Town of Oyster Bay
REPUBLICAN
Saladino, 58, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines. He’s seeking a two-year term after he was appointed supervisor in January 2017.
ISSUES:
- Saladino said he’s helped steer an “economic restoration” in the town and has cut taxes while eliminating the town’s operating deficit.
- He cited the town’s commitment to treating the Bethpage plume, its ongoing road repaving project and the addition of playgrounds throughout the town as examples of how the administration has improved quality of life for residents.
- He said he has reformed government operations by creating an inspector general position, appointing a new town attorney who has experience as a federal prosecutor and has improved processes in the comptroller’s office.
