Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

Democratic

Scagliola, 42, is running on the Democrat and the Working Families party lines. Scagliola, a financial writer making her first run for public office, is a board member of the city’s Business Improvement District and president of the Glen Cove Education Foundation.,

ISSUES:

Scagliola said the city should improve its public transportation options to accommodate the rise in population from development.

She said that the city should “make our downtown a more appealing place for visitors and our own community.”

She said that if elected she will encourage a “stronger collaboration” between the city and the Glen Cove City School District to work on issues that impact the schools.,