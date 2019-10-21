TODAY'S PAPER
Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Democratic

Scagliola, 42, is running on the Democrat and the Working Families party lines. Scagliola, a financial writer making her first run for public office, is a board member of the city’s Business Improvement District and president of the Glen Cove Education Foundation.,

ISSUES:

Scagliola said the city should improve its public transportation options to accommodate the rise in population from development.

She said that the city should “make our downtown a more appealing place for visitors and our own community.”

She said that if elected she will encourage a “stronger collaboration” between the city and the Glen Cove City School District to work on issues that impact the schools.,

