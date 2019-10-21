Michael McDermott, Suffolk Legislator, 17th Legislative District
LIBERTARIAN
McDermott, 66, is running on the Libertarian line. He is seeking his first two-year term on the county Legislature.
ISSUES:
- McDermott said a top issue concerns special interest groups that donate money to legislators and who are literally “buying” their votes.
- Another issue, he said, is that legislators hold meetings at times when the public cannot show up.
- McDermott also said he is concerned about the number of homes being taken away from people that have lived there their whole lives.
