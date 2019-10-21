TODAY'S PAPER
Gerard F. Siller, Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Democratic

Siller, 65, of Shelter Island Heights, is running on the Democrat Party line and is seeking his third term as supervisor; he previously served two terms as supervisor from 1998-2001. He runs a garden center and is a landscape gardener.

ISSUES:

* Siller said he would tap the 2% of funds available to the town in the Community Preservation Fund for an engineering study on how best to solve nitrogen pollution. 

* He said he would reduce the 4-poster deer feeding program by a third and increase culling of the herd to reduce the number of deer and resulting ticks.

* He supports using town land as a land bank and building housing that is offered either as rental units or for purchase through a lottery.

