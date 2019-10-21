Gerard F. Siller, Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island
Democratic
Siller, 65, of Shelter Island Heights, is running on the Democrat Party line and is seeking his third term as supervisor; he previously served two terms as supervisor from 1998-2001. He runs a garden center and is a landscape gardener.
ISSUES:
* Siller said he would tap the 2% of funds available to the town in the Community Preservation Fund for an engineering study on how best to solve nitrogen pollution.
* He said he would reduce the 4-poster deer feeding program by a third and increase culling of the herd to reduce the number of deer and resulting ticks.
* He supports using town land as a land bank and building housing that is offered either as rental units or for purchase through a lottery.
