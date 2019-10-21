TODAY'S PAPER
Marsha Silverman, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Democratic

Silverman, 49,  is running on the Democrat, Working Families Party and Serve America Movement party lines. Silverman, who works in financial data analytics, is seeking her second two-year term on the council.

ISSUES:

Silverman said the city adopted her proposals for an asset management policy that monitors equipment needs and requires, new vendors fill out a questionnaire on their qualifications.

She said she advocated for the formation of the city council’s finance committee and acts as the liaison between the committee and the council.

She said that to stimulate economic growth the city should give tax breaks only to businesses that create jobs.

