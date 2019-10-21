Janet Singer, Suffolk Legislator, 13th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Singer, 71, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. A retired private attorney, Singer is seeking public office for the first time.
ISSUES:
- Protect drinking water by increasing filtration and expanding the availability of sewers. Supports county plan to expand “alternate on-site wastewater treatment” to replace traditional residential septic systems.
- Fight opioid crisis by securing more federal aid for treatment, expanding in the county jail and expanding use of alternative treatment programs.
- Opposes Republican effort to eliminate or reduce certain county fees, which could hurt county programs; supports red-light cameras.
