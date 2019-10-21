TODAY'S PAPER
Janet Singer, Suffolk Legislator, 13th Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Singer, 71, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. A retired private attorney, Singer is seeking public office for the first time.

ISSUES:

  • Protect drinking water by increasing filtration and expanding the availability of sewers. Supports county plan to expand “alternate on-site wastewater treatment” to replace traditional residential septic systems.
  • Fight opioid crisis by securing more federal aid for treatment, expanding in the county jail and expanding use of alternative treatment programs.
  • Opposes Republican effort to eliminate or reduce certain county fees, which could hurt county programs; supports red-light cameras.

