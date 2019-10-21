TODAY'S PAPER
Stephen A. Suozzi, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Not registered with a party

Suozzi, 29, is running on the Glen Cove Voters Party line. Suozzi, an audit manager for KPMG accounting in Melville, is making his first run for public office.

ISSUES:

  • Suozzi said that if elected he would “leverage my background as a CPA to examine the city budget” and make it easier for residents to see how Glen Cove spends tax dollars.
  • He said he would work across party lines with Democrats and Republicans to address “the challenges facing Glen Cove, such as development, taxes and quality of life.”
  • He said that he supports efforts to electrify the Oyster Bay line or add additional express train options.
