Stephen A. Suozzi, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

Not registered with a party

Suozzi, 29, is running on the Glen Cove Voters Party line. Suozzi, an audit manager for KPMG accounting in Melville, is making his first run for public office.

ISSUES:

Suozzi said that if elected he would “leverage my background as a CPA to examine the city budget” and make it easier for residents to see how Glen Cove spends tax dollars.

He said he would work across party lines with Democrats and Republicans to address “the challenges facing Glen Cove, such as development, taxes and quality of life.”

He said that he supports efforts to electrify the Oyster Bay line or add additional express train options.