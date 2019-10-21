TODAY'S PAPER
Rocco A. Totino, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Democratic

Totino, 32, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Totino, a trial attorney, is a member of the Glen Cove Board of Zoning Appeals.

ISSUES:

Totino said he believes in “smart growth” and downtown revitalization that stimulates the economy by bringing in new businesses.

If elected he would use his zoning board background to propose legislation amending city codes and ordinances, some of which are outdated.

He said he would propose improvements to city parks and beach facilities, which he said are “currently in a state of disrepair.”

