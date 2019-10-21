TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Robert Trotta, Suffolk Legislator, 13th Legislative District

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
REPUBLICAN

Trotta, 58, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian lines. The former police detective is seeking his fourth two-year term in the county legislature.

ISSUES:

  • Considers himself the legislature’s most conservative member and proposes eliminating or reducing fees on a number of services. Opposed reauthorization of red-light cameras.
  • Proposes elected officials from taking more than $3,000 in campaign contributions from any person or company receiving county contracts. Says it would end “pay to play” transgressions.
  • Says spending and borrowing is “out of control,” citing Suffolk’s designation as one of the most “fiscally stressed” in the state. Says “affordability” has to be improved and taxes reduced.

