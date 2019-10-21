Robert Trotta, Suffolk Legislator, 13th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Trotta, 58, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian lines. The former police detective is seeking his fourth two-year term in the county legislature.

ISSUES:

Considers himself the legislature’s most conservative member and proposes eliminating or reducing fees on a number of services. Opposed reauthorization of red-light cameras.

Proposes elected officials from taking more than $3,000 in campaign contributions from any person or company receiving county contracts. Says it would end “pay to play” transgressions.

Says spending and borrowing is “out of control,” citing Suffolk’s designation as one of the most “fiscally stressed” in the state. Says “affordability” has to be improved and taxes reduced.