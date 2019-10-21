TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Cherice P. Vanderhall, Nassau Legislator, 1st Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Republican

Vanderhall, 38, of Baldwin, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. Vanderhall, the attorney for the Village of Hempstead, is making her first run for public office.

ISSUES:

Vanderhall said the community advisory committee negotiating with the Nassau Hub developers should be more aggressive in negotiating a Community Benefits Agreement to include employment opportunities, career training and internships for local residents.

She said if elected she would encourage the Nassau County Police to continue its community policing efforts.

She said the county should offer incentives for towns, villages and school districts to enter into shared service agreements.

