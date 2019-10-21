Gerilyn S. Wright, Nassau Legislator, 2nd Legislative District
Republican
Wright, 40, of West Hempstead, is running on the Republican line. Wright is director of guidance K-12 in the Roosevelt School District, according to the district website, and was appointed in 2017 to the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency.
ISSUES:
- Wright said that she supports lowering residential property taxes.
- She said that she is concerned about climate change and flooding on Long Island.
- She said she is also concerned about the “opiate crisis and how it is effecting our youth.”
