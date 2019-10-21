TODAY'S PAPER
Gerilyn S. Wright, Nassau Legislator, 2nd Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Republican

Wright, 40, of West Hempstead, is running on the Republican line. Wright is director of guidance K-12 in the Roosevelt School District, according to the district website, and was appointed in 2017 to the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency.

ISSUES:

  • Wright said that she supports lowering residential property taxes.
  • She said that she is concerned about climate change and flooding on Long Island. 
  • She said she is also concerned about the “opiate crisis and how it is effecting our youth.”
