Leigh-Ann Barde, Council Member, Town of Islip
Democratic
Barde, 34, is running on the Democrat and Libertarian party lines.
ISSUES:
Barde said she's tired of Central Islip and Brentwood "getting ignored" by the town board and seeks to bring representation.
She said the taxes have increased though the communities are not benefiting — "our parks are pretty despicable," she said.
She wants to curb development and improve the town's environmental stewardship.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.