Long IslandPolitics

Leigh-Ann Barde, Council Member, Town of Islip

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
Democratic

Barde, 34, is running on the Democrat and Libertarian party lines.

ISSUES:

Barde said she's tired of Central Islip and Brentwood "getting ignored" by the town board and seeks to bring representation.

She said the taxes have increased though the communities are not benefiting — "our parks are pretty despicable," she said. 

She wants to curb development and improve the town's environmental stewardship.

