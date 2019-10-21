Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive

DEMOCRATIC

Bellone, 50, is running on the Democratic and Protect the Taxpayers party lines. Bellone is in his second term as county executive after serving as the Babylon Town supervisor.

ISSUES:

Bellone said he has reduced the size of county government and streamlined operations to protect taxpayers. He has pointed to cutting nearly 1,300 county positions from the payroll and combining the county treasurer and comptroller offices. He is paid less than he is legally entitled to be and does not drive a county vehicle.

Bellone called Suffolk one of the safest suburban communities in the nation, citing historic low crime rates and his focus on combating gang violence and the opioid epidemic.

Bellone also noted his water quality initiative, called Reclaim Our Water, which has focused on reducing nitrogen in waterways through incentivizing homeowners to update their septic systems. A proposed subwatershed plan would add more of these systems and expand sewers.