Sylvia Cabana, Town Clerk, Town of Hempstead

DEMOCRATIC

Cabana, 52, of Garden City, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Cabana was elected town clerk in 2015 and previously practiced immigration law in New York City and West Hempstead.

ISSUES:

Cabana said she wants to modernize the clerk's office by digitizing files and documents. She said residents should be able to apply for parking permits online and request certain documents like birth certificates.

Cabana said the clerk's office is making services accessible to the public in different locations for passport and child safety ID services.

Cabana said the clerk's office should be a hub for information and a directory for town services, including accessibility translating documents into additional languages.