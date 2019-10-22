Richard L. Caggiano, Assessor, Town of Southold

Republican

Caggiano, 70, of Southold, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his second full four-year term; he was first elected in 2013 to fill an unexpired term. Caggiano also worked as Greenport's village administrator and in Suffolk County government.

ISSUES:

Caggiano said he's spending more time explaining changes in the school tax relief (STAR) program since the state Department of Taxation and Finance tax office is now where residents apply for the STAR credit.

The office has finished scanning its paper records into a computer system so it's now easier to access property records when people call with a question, he said.

Caggiano said the office remains busy as people grieve their assessments because the value of homes has increased based on market conditions.