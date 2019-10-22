TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Richard L. Caggiano, Assessor, Town of Southold

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

Republican

Caggiano, 70, of Southold, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his second full four-year term; he was first elected in 2013 to fill an unexpired term. Caggiano also worked as Greenport's village administrator and in Suffolk County government.

ISSUES:

  • Caggiano said he's spending more time explaining changes in the school tax relief (STAR) program since the state Department of Taxation and Finance tax office is now where residents apply for the STAR credit.
  • The office has finished scanning its paper records into a computer system so it's now easier to access property records when people call with a question, he said.
  • Caggiano said the office remains busy as people grieve their assessments because the value of homes has increased based on market conditions.
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Police were first alerted to the area near Man found shot to death in East Patchogue, police say
Assemb. Edward Ra at his office in Garden Assemblyman proposes tax credits to lessen impact of reassessment
Suffolk County Executive Steven Ballone, Libertarian Party challenger Keeping youth in Suffolk focus of county exec debate
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday signs More mental health care on way for cops, correction officers, officials say
Ed Schaefer speaks at Suffolk police headquarters in Officers who rushed transplant organ to hospital honored
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search