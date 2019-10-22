TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Robert T. Calarco, Suffolk Legislator, 7th Legislative District

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Calarco is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independent party lines. He is seeking his fifth two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Calarco said he has helped lead the county’s successful crackdown on the opiod epidemic, including suing the pharmaceutical companies.
  • He said he helped drive crime down to historic lows in Suffolk, including stopping the MS-13 surge.
  • He said he helped lead the campaign to improve water quality, including providing sewers to 50 homes in Patchogue to help keep the Great South Bay clean.
By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Police were first alerted to the area near Man found shot to death in East Patchogue, police say
Assemb. Edward Ra at his office in Garden Assemblyman proposes tax credits to lessen impact of reassessment
Suffolk County Executive Steven Ballone, Libertarian Party challenger Keeping youth in Suffolk focus of county exec debate
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday signs More mental health care on way for cops, correction officers, officials say
Ed Schaefer speaks at Suffolk police headquarters in Officers who rushed transplant organ to hospital honored
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search