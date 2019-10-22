Robert T. Calarco, Suffolk Legislator, 7th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Calarco is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independent party lines. He is seeking his fifth two-year term.
ISSUES:
- Calarco said he has helped lead the county’s successful crackdown on the opiod epidemic, including suing the pharmaceutical companies.
- He said he helped drive crime down to historic lows in Suffolk, including stopping the MS-13 surge.
- He said he helped lead the campaign to improve water quality, including providing sewers to 50 homes in Patchogue to help keep the Great South Bay clean.
