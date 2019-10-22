TODAY'S PAPER
Angie Carpenter, Supervisor, Town of Islip

By Sophia Chang
Republican

Carpenter, 76, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her second four-year term as supervisor after being appointed in 2015.

ISSUES:

Carpenter pointed to her record of fiscal responsibility including improving the town's bond rating to AAA, "which is the highest a municipality can have and gives a sense of stability for our finances."

The biggest issue for Islip residents is "cost of living," she said.  In the future, the town will prioritize infrastructure repairs including road paving.

She hailed the success of the town's Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, including Frontier Airlines' recent expansion of service.

