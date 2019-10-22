John C. Cochrane Jr., Council Member, Town of Islip

Republican

Cochrane, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his third four-year term.

ISSUES:

Cochrane said he's worked on several major infrastructure projects such as the Maple Avenue corridor to the Bay Shore marina.

His next priority is to clean up Browns River in Sayville.

He's proud of the town's aqua-farming initiatives such as the oyster industry in the Great South Bay. "I’m a conservationist, and this helps get the nitrates and the pollution out of the water," he said.