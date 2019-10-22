James T. Colligan, Council Member, Town of Shelter Island

DEMOCRATIC

Colligan, 72, of Shelter Island Heights, is seeking his second four-year term. He is a retired educator and Vietnam War and Desert Storm veteran, having served three years on active duty and 23 years in the Army Reserve.

ISSUES:

Maintain the island's water quality by monitoring salinity levels at nearshore wells and developing a plan to deal with nitrogen problems in the middle of town, Colligan said.

Continue with the town's deer management plan of culling the herd, killing ticks with chemicals and educating residents about the tick hazards, and finalize a tick management program.

More affordable housing is needed to attract young families, as well as jobs to support them, to make a balanced community, he said. The town should do more to encourage entrepreneurship and look at ways to create jobs, he said.