TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

James T. Colligan, Council Member, Town of Shelter Island

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Colligan, 72, of Shelter Island Heights, is seeking his second four-year term. He is a retired educator and Vietnam War and Desert Storm veteran, having served three years on active duty and 23 years in the Army Reserve.

ISSUES:

  • Maintain the island's water quality by monitoring salinity levels at nearshore wells and developing a plan to deal with nitrogen problems in the middle of town, Colligan said.
  • Continue with the town's deer management plan of culling the herd, killing ticks with chemicals and educating residents about the tick hazards, and finalize a tick management program.
  • More affordable housing is needed to attract young families, as well as jobs to support them, to make a balanced community, he said. The town should do more to encourage entrepreneurship and look at ways to create jobs, he said.
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Police were first alerted to the area near Man found shot to death in East Patchogue, police say
Assemb. Edward Ra at his office in Garden Assemblyman proposes tax credits to lessen impact of reassessment
Suffolk County Executive Steven Ballone, Libertarian Party challenger Keeping youth in Suffolk focus of county exec debate
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday signs More mental health care on way for cops, correction officers, officials say
Ed Schaefer speaks at Suffolk police headquarters in Officers who rushed transplant organ to hospital honored
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search