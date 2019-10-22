Christopher G. Connors, Suffolk Legislator, 15th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Connors, 61, of Amityville and an aide to state Sen. Phil Boyle, is running on the Conservative and Republican lines.
ISSUES:
- Connors said he would like to fix the county’s shelter system, calling it “broken and a disgrace,” as many homeless people prefer to sleep on streets rather than risk becoming victims of violence in shelters.
- He said he is also concerned about the handling of big development projects such as Wyandanch Rising, which he said create affordable rental housing but also spark an influx of children into a school system without a commensurate increase in property tax revenue.
- Spending, he said, is out of control in Suffolk County even as, he said, the county installs red-light cameras to fine motorists and hikes fees on services to increase revenue. “The county doesn’t have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem,” he said.
