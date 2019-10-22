TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Christopher G. Connors, Suffolk Legislator, 15th Legislative District

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

REPUBLICAN

Connors, 61, of Amityville and an aide to state Sen. Phil Boyle, is running on the Conservative and Republican lines.

ISSUES:

  • Connors said he would like to fix the county’s shelter system, calling it “broken and a disgrace,” as many homeless people prefer to sleep on streets rather than risk becoming victims of violence in shelters.
  • He said he is also concerned about the handling of big development projects such as Wyandanch Rising, which he said create affordable rental housing but also spark an influx of children into a school system without a commensurate increase in property tax revenue.
  • Spending, he said, is out of control in Suffolk County even as, he said, the county installs red-light cameras to fine motorists and hikes fees on services to increase revenue. “The county doesn’t have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem,” he said.
By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Police were first alerted to the area near Man found shot to death in East Patchogue, police say
Assemb. Edward Ra at his office in Garden Assemblyman proposes tax credits to lessen impact of reassessment
Suffolk County Executive Steven Ballone, Libertarian Party challenger Keeping youth in Suffolk focus of county exec debate
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday signs More mental health care on way for cops, correction officers, officials say
Ed Schaefer speaks at Suffolk police headquarters in Officers who rushed transplant organ to hospital honored
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search