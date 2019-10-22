Donovan Currey, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Islip

Democratic

Currey, 60, a project manager and accountant, is running on the Democrat and Libertarian party lines.

ISSUES:

Currey said he would improve the assessor's office including bringing the grievance process online. "It's too cumbersome for the residents of Islip to grieve their taxes," he said.

He would revamp "the program overall to make it easier and not hire an outside entity" for grieving.

Currey also said he'd make assessments more accurate and residents wouldn't need to challenge their taxes as often.