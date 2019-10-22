TODAY'S PAPER
Denise A. Ford, Nassau Legislator, 4th Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Democratic

Ford, 68, of Long Beach, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Ford, a retired New York Telephone worker, was elected in 2003 and is seeking her ninth two-year term. She is the legislature’s alternate deputy presiding officer and caucuses with Republicans.

ISSUES:

  • Ford said that during her current term, she sponsored the law banning Styrofoam, which she said is “a win for the environment” and takes effect in 2020.
  • She said she voted for a county law, which passed unanimously, prohibiting the sale of vaping products to people under age 21.
  • She said she is proud of her continued work in advocating for repairs to major county roads in her district.
