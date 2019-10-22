Chumi Diamond, Council Member, City of Long Beach

DEMOCRATIC

Diamond, 40, is running on the Working Families Party line. She was appointed to the Long Beach City Council in February 2017 and elected to a two-year term in November 2017. Diamond has lived in Long Beach since 2009 and works as associate counsel to the New York State United Teachers Office of General Council. She was defeated in a June Democratic primary on a ticket with Councilman Anthony Eramo and challenger James Mulvaney.

ISSUES:

Diamond said she will continue to work hard for Long Beach families and maintain city services.

She said the city needs to make a comprehensive plan to reduce taxes and continue to advocate for additional superstorm Sandy recovery.

She said the city should work to protect from overdevelopment by focusing on smart development strategies to attract high-paying jobs.