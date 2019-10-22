Lauren Doddato-Goldman, Council Member, City of Long Beach
REPUBLICAN
Doddato-Goldman, 40, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines on a ticket with Michael Delury and Anissa Moore. She is an attorney and has been a law clerk since 2015 to Nassau County Judge Terence Murphy. She is a former Nassau County assistant district attorney and defense attorney. She has lived in Long Beach for five years.
ISSUES:
- She said she wants to make revisions to the city charter to give more power to the city council to govern the city.
- She said different departments need to be held accountable by posting each budget and all contracts online.
- She said the city needs to make a clear policy to restrict payments for unused accrued time and a thorough investigation to recoup excessive separation payments.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.