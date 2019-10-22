Lauren Doddato-Goldman, Council Member, City of Long Beach

REPUBLICAN

Doddato-Goldman, 40, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines on a ticket with Michael Delury and Anissa Moore. She is an attorney and has been a law clerk since 2015 to Nassau County Judge Terence Murphy. She is a former Nassau County assistant district attorney and defense attorney. She has lived in Long Beach for five years.

ISSUES:

She said she wants to make revisions to the city charter to give more power to the city council to govern the city.

She said different departments need to be held accountable by posting each budget and all contracts online.

She said the city needs to make a clear policy to restrict payments for unused accrued time and a thorough investigation to recoup excessive separation payments.