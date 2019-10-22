TODAY'S PAPER
Gregory P. Doroski, Supervisor, Town of Southold

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Democratic

Doroski, 39, of Mattituck, is running on the Democratic and Libertarian lines. He is making his first run for office. He previously was a managing partner at Threes Brewing in Brooklyn.

ISSUES:

  • The town needs to do more to protect water quality in the Sound, he said, by promoting on-site wastewater treatment systems and controlling storm water runoff.
  • Doroski said the town needs to do more to promote small businesses and support "intelligent" growth. It's difficult to start a small business because of the bureaucratic hoops, he said, so the town needs to streamline the process. 
  • The lengthy delays in adopting a town master plan have resulted in a lack of a comprehensive plan, he said. The town needs a plan in place to make forward-looking decisions with policy and codes to support them.
