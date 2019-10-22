Jeanine Driscoll, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Hempstead

REPUBLICAN

Driscoll, 52, of Bellerose Village, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt lines. She is an aviation attorney and has served as a Bellerose village justice.

ISSUES:

Driscoll said she wants to make the tax office and its programs as green as paperless as possible while still making materials available to seniors and those not online.

She said she wants to continue the tax receiver's seminars for tax grievances and challenging assessments.

Driscoll said she wants to lobby for more exemptions for residents, seniors and those with disabilities. She said she will seek state legislation for additional discounts to motivate residents to pay taxes early and save money on their tax bills.