Long Island Politics

Anthony Eramo, Council Member, City of Long Beach

By John Asbury
DEMOCRATIC

Eramo, 45, is running on the Working Families party line, seeking his third term on the City Council. He is a Verizon field technician and a steward of CWA Local 1106. He was elected to the City Council in 2013 and re-elected to a four-year term in 2015. He ran unsuccessfully for the 20th Assembly District seat in 2016. He was defeated in the June Democratic primary with Council Vice President Chumi Diamond and challenger James Mulvaney.

ISSUES:

  • Eramo said Long Beach should continue to prepare for future storms by investing in flood protection and infrastructure, including beach-to-bay storm protection projects while focusing on accelerated road repaving.
  • He said the city should reduce the burden on taxpayers by expanding the tax base to solidify long-term economic stability.
  • He said the city should identify smart growth initiatives to maintain the character of the community while increasing economic development and creating jobs.

