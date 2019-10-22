TODAY'S PAPER
John M. Kennedy Jr., Suffolk County Executive

REPUBLICAN

Kennedy, 63, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Kennedy is in his second term as the county comptroller after serving as a county legislator for 10 years.

ISSUES:

  • Kennedy said his top priority is to fix the county’s budget and finances. He has pointed to a state comptroller's report finding Suffolk to be in the most fiscal stress of any county in New York and several bond rating downgrades. He would cut redundant positions and patronage jobs and make sure the county is paid on time by the state and other entities.
  • Kennedy would focus on the affordable housing crisis, including by working with towns and banks to prevent homes in foreclosure from becoming “zombie houses” and turn them into affordable houses for first-time homeowners.
  • Kennedy also would work with state officials to ensure the county gets its fair share of funding for opioid treatment.
Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

