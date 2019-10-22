TODAY'S PAPER
Bridget Fleming, Suffolk Legislator, 2nd Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Fleming, 59, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. She is seeking her third two-year term as county legislator. She previously worked as a Southampton Town Board member and for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

ISSUES:

  • Fleming said her economic focus has included public transportation and affordable housing. She touted securing an additional $2 million from Albany this year for bus route improvements and providing support to Gansett Meadows and Sandy Hollow Cove housing projects.
  • In her environmental efforts, Fleming said she has proposed a coastal resiliency management plan to protect infrastructure from climate change and increasing renewable energy use.
  • As vice chair of the health committee, Fleming said she has helped provide Narcan trainings to reduce opioid overdoses and provide equipment and staff for the Health Department to test ticks.
