Bridget Fleming, Suffolk Legislator, 2nd Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Fleming, 59, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. She is seeking her third two-year term as county legislator. She previously worked as a Southampton Town Board member and for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

ISSUES:

Fleming said her economic focus has included public transportation and affordable housing. She touted securing an additional $2 million from Albany this year for bus route improvements and providing support to Gansett Meadows and Sandy Hollow Cove housing projects.

In her environmental efforts, Fleming said she has proposed a coastal resiliency management plan to protect infrastructure from climate change and increasing renewable energy use.

As vice chair of the health committee, Fleming said she has helped provide Narcan trainings to reduce opioid overdoses and provide equipment and staff for the Health Department to test ticks.