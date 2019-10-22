Thomas A. Gargiulo, Suffolk Legislator, 14th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Gargiulo, 61, is running on the Democratic and Independence lines. The Babylon Village resident has never held office and seeks a two-year term as a Suffolk County legislator.
ISSUES:
- Vice chairman and county chairman for the Conservative Party, Gargiulo said his top concern is improving quality of life, having safe streets for children and a strong police presence.
- He said one remedy to growing tax bills is consolidation of services and sharing them across villages, school districts and towns to reduce expenses for individual jurisdictions.
- A retired schoolteacher and longtime high school basketball coach, he said he cares about preserving and improving services for seniors and veterans.
