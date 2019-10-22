Eugene J. Gluck, Council Member, Town of Southold

LIBERTARIAN

Gluck, 53, of Southold, is running on the Libertarian line and is making his first bid for political office. He is a graphic artist who runs a design business and also sells real estate. He has served as vice president of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the North Fork Promotion Council.

ISSUES:

Gluck would like to see less government and more fiduciary responsibility and budget accountability. Taxes have doubled in the last 10 years, he said, and he'd make sure there's a better return on money being spent.

The town needs more affordable housing so businesses can find workers to hire, he said.

Better bus service and more regular train service is needed, along with a shuttle to serve the area north of Route 48 to get people to the bus line on the main road, he said.