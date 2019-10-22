DuWayne Gregory, Suffolk Legislator, 15th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Gregory, 50, of Copiague, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines.
ISSUES:
- The five-term legislator, who serves as the Legislature’s presiding officer, said he’s been addressing “the challenges facing our millennial-age residents” by finding ways they can afford to live and work here.
- Gregory said he helped create Project Connect to address the opioid crisis by linking people with substance abuse issues in the Southside and Huntington hospitals emergency rooms with critical counseling and social services.
- He said the Suffolk County Landbank Corp. he helped create has been able to rid the county of blighted properties by buying them and working with nonprofits to turn them into affordable housing. The landbank also strives to preserve Long island’s drinking water through the cleanup of brownfields.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.