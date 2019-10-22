TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

DuWayne Gregory, Suffolk Legislator, 15th Legislative District

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Gregory, 50, of Copiague, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines.

ISSUES:

  • The five-term legislator, who serves as the Legislature’s presiding officer, said he’s been addressing “the challenges facing our millennial-age residents” by finding ways they can afford to live and work here.
  • Gregory said he helped create Project Connect to address the opioid crisis by linking people with substance abuse issues in the Southside and Huntington hospitals emergency rooms with critical counseling and social services.
  • He said the Suffolk County Landbank Corp. he helped create has been able to rid the county of blighted properties by buying them and working with nonprofits to turn them into affordable housing. The landbank also strives to preserve Long island’s drinking water through the cleanup of brownfields.
By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Kathy Meyers, a lifelong Ronkonkoma resident who lost To remember her mom, she's tearing up their garden
A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Police were first alerted to the area near Man found shot to death in East Patchogue, police say
Assemb. Edward Ra at his office in Garden Assemblyman proposes tax credits to lessen impact of reassessment
Suffolk County Executive Steven Ballone, Libertarian Party challenger Keeping youth in Suffolk focus of county exec debate
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday signs More mental health care on way for cops, correction officers, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search