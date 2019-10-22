Jorge C. Guadron, Council Member, Town of Islip

Democratic

Guadron, 58, who owns a small marketing and sales business, is running on the Democrat and Libertarian party lines. He has been on the New York State Democratic Committee for the Sixth Assembly District since 2014.

ISSUES:

Guadron said he believes the present town board does not represent Islip's different communities, especially those located north of Sunrise Highway.

"They are not listening to the residents' outcry of opposition to too many developments and tax increases," he said of the current board.

He wants to promote accountability, transparency and accessibility for the town governance.