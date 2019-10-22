Jake Gutowitz, Nassau Legislator, 13th Legislative District

LIBERTARIAN

Gutowitz, 22, of Wantagh, is running on the Libertarian line. Gutowitz graduated in May with a computer science degree from LIU Post and worked part time as a software developer for a Long Island company before entering the county legislator race.

ISSUES:

Gutowitz vowed, if elected, to fight tax increases and “do my best” to cut spending.

He is a proponent of ranked-choice voting, an electoral system in which voters rank preference on their ballots, which he called “a much more democratic way of electing candidates” because it “eliminates the idea that a vote for an independent or third-party candidate is a waste.”

He said that he would work to end the use of red-light cameras, which he called “dangerous, unconstitutional surveillance” by the government.