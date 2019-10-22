TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Barbara Hafner, Nassau Legislator, 8th Legislative District

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Hafner, 67, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. A first-time candidate, Hafner is seeking a two-year term to replace incumbent Republican Legis. Vincent Muscarella.

ISSUES:

  • Hafner is a proponent of County Executive Laura Curran's reassessment plan, Nassau's first in nearly a decade. She contends that for the past decade, the system has been tilted to favor homeowners who consistently challenge their property taxes, leaving property owners who did not challenge to bear a higher financial burden.
  • The West Hempstead resident is concerned about the condition of county roadways and wants to focus on why certain communities see repairs and repaving quicker than others.
  • Hafner, a former middle school math teacher who was active in her local teacher’s union, said she wants to improve collaboration between local businesses, unions and district families.
Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police were first alerted to the area on Man found shot to death in East Patchogue, police say
Rep. Kathleen Rice at Village Green Park in Rep. Rice asks NY to disbar Giuliani over Ukraine
Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith suggested making revisions in late Riverhead may boost fines for overcrowding to $10G
Massapequa twins Jack and Matthew Collins, 8, play Out of tune: LIers scramble to give away pianos
The cost is $10 per child. Pizza-making Halloween event kicks off on LI
Kathy Meyers, a lifelong Ronkonkoma resident who lost To remember her mom, she's tearing up their garden
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search