Barbara Hafner, Nassau Legislator, 8th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Hafner, 67, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. A first-time candidate, Hafner is seeking a two-year term to replace incumbent Republican Legis. Vincent Muscarella.
ISSUES:
- Hafner is a proponent of County Executive Laura Curran's reassessment plan, Nassau's first in nearly a decade. She contends that for the past decade, the system has been tilted to favor homeowners who consistently challenge their property taxes, leaving property owners who did not challenge to bear a higher financial burden.
- The West Hempstead resident is concerned about the condition of county roadways and wants to focus on why certain communities see repairs and repaving quicker than others.
- Hafner, a former middle school math teacher who was active in her local teacher’s union, said she wants to improve collaboration between local businesses, unions and district families.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.