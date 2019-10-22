Joseph G. Hagelmann, Suffolk Legislator, 10th Legislative District

Democratic

Hagelmann, 76, is running on the Democratic and Independence lines. He is a retired union carpenter who has spent seven years working as a senior elections clerk for the Suffolk Board of Elections.

ISSUES:

While he’s not raising money or running an active campaign, Hagelmann said he believes many of the water quality issues facing the county could be solved by extending public sewers eastward as far as the Shinnecock Canal “or even beyond.” Money for that effort, he added, should come from the federal government.

And while he would not run on a platform of raising taxes, Hagelmann said he believes Democrats and Republicans need to work together to resolve the county’s fiscal challenges, and if both sides agree that higher taxes are the answer, he’d support an increase.