Timothy C. Hubbard, Council Member, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
REPUBLICAN

Hubbard, 59, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines and seeks his second term. He was the deputy supervisor until this year. 

ISSUES:

  • He created a helicopter noise task force after residents and merchants complained about the rising number of trips taken by the rich and famous who don’t want to be stuck on roads leading to the Hamptons. 
  • He said he has been a leader in boosting the economy. He addressed complaints about lack of downtown parking by commissioning a study that would, when completed, propose 67 new spaces through redesign of a parking lot. He also supported the sale of Enterprise Park as a research and manufacturing hub that would give living wages to the young while preserving 1,000 acres as open space.
  • Reducing school overcrowding is a priority for him, and he proposed a way to hire more code enforcement staff without piercing the tax cap.

