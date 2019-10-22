TODAY'S PAPER
Jaraby Thomas, Assessor, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan
DEMOCRATIC

Thomas, 41, a library media specialist aide, is running for an office for the first time. She is a business administrator for a real estate company, and is running on Democrat and Independence party lines. 

ISSUES:

  • She pledged to have an open-door policy because an assessor was never around or available for her in 10 years of trips to the office for maps, surveys and information.
  • The Panama native said her bilingual skills and sense of humor would be a plus in efforts to improve communications with the public and reach out more to explain tax exemptions.
  • She cited the Enterprise Park in Calverton as a major business project and would act as a watchdog to ensure the contract clauses and companies coming in are good for residents.

