Jaraby Thomas, Assessor, Town of Riverhead
DEMOCRATIC
Thomas, 41, a library media specialist aide, is running for an office for the first time. She is a business administrator for a real estate company, and is running on Democrat and Independence party lines.
ISSUES:
- She pledged to have an open-door policy because an assessor was never around or available for her in 10 years of trips to the office for maps, surveys and information.
- The Panama native said her bilingual skills and sense of humor would be a plus in efforts to improve communications with the public and reach out more to explain tax exemptions.
- She cited the Enterprise Park in Calverton as a major business project and would act as a watchdog to ensure the contract clauses and companies coming in are good for residents.
