Howard Kopel, Nassau Legislator, 7th Legislative District

By Robert Brodsky
Republican

Kopel, 68, of Lawrence, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence lines. He is seeking his sixth term.

ISSUES:

  • During his tenure, Kopel said he has worked to reform the county's assessment system and has not voted for property tax increases.
  • In 2014, Kopel crafted legislation, later adopted by the state, requiring business owners who contest their property tax assessments to place up to 10 percent of the assessed value of their properties in an escrow account.
  • Kopel said he supports preserving the county's suburban way of life. His priorities include opposing overdevelopment in areas that cannot support it, hiring more detectives for the Nassau Police Department and reversing changes that went into effect this year to the state's cash bail system.
