Al Krupski, Suffolk Legislator, 1st Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Krupski, 59, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fourth full term after joining the legislature through a special election seven years ago. Krupski is the owner of Krupski’s Pumpkin Farm in Cutchogue and previously served as a Southampton Town Board member and trustee.

ISSUES:

Krupski said he is focused on land preservation and works with Southold, Riverhead and Brookhaven Town officials to help them with open space acquisition and preservation efforts.

Krupski said he wants to improve water quality. He wants better wastewater treatment without creating more development and to recharge all rainwater into the aquifer to maintain water supply. He said he also works with groups to examine how effluent from cesspools affects surface waters and how to improve coastal resiliency through land preservation.

He said he is working with other municipalities to help control the overpopulation of Canada geese and whitetail deer.