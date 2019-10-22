TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Al Krupski, Suffolk Legislator, 1st Legislative District

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Krupski, 59, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fourth full term after joining the legislature through a special election seven years ago. Krupski is the owner of Krupski’s Pumpkin Farm in Cutchogue and previously served as a Southampton Town Board member and trustee.

ISSUES:

  • Krupski said he is focused on land preservation and works with Southold, Riverhead and Brookhaven Town officials to help them with open space acquisition and preservation efforts.
  • Krupski said he wants to improve water quality. He wants better wastewater treatment without creating more development and to recharge all rainwater into the aquifer to maintain water supply. He said he also works with groups to examine how effluent from cesspools affects surface waters and how to improve coastal resiliency through land preservation.
  • He said he is working with other municipalities to help control the overpopulation of Canada geese and whitetail deer.
Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police were first alerted to the area on Cops: Man, 25, found shot to death in East Patchogue
A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Rep. Kathleen Rice at Village Green Park in Rep. Rice asks NY to disbar Giuliani over Ukraine
Massapequa twins Jack and Matthew Collins, 8, play Out of tune: LIers scramble to give away pianos
The cost is $10 per child. Pizza-making Halloween event kicks off on LI
Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith suggested making revisions in late Riverhead may boost overcrowding fines to $10G
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search