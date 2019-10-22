TODAY'S PAPER
Judith C. Lechmanski, Assessor, Town of Shelter Island

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Not registered with a party

Lechmanski, 31, of Shelter Island, is running unopposed for one of two seats and is seeking her first full four-year term as assessor. She was elected last year to fill the unexpired term when Barbara Jean Ianfolla retired. She previously was a clerk in the assessor's office. Lechmanski is running on the Republican and Democratic lines.

